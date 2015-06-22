FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Maxis issues 840 mln rgt in first series of sukuk
June 22, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Maxis issues 840 mln rgt in first series of sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd said on Monday it had issued bonds worth 840 million ringgit ($225.20 million) in the first series of its Islamic bond programme.

The tenure is for 10 years from the issue date, according to a stock exchange filing.

Maxis, controlled by Malaysia’s second richest man Ananda Krishnan, plans to raise as much as 5 billion ringgit from a 30-year unrated sukuk murabaha programme to refinance debt and fund capital requirements.

CIMB, sole principal adviser and lead arranger for the programme, was the sole lead manager for the issue.

For the filing, please click: (bit.ly/1LvguXd)

$1 = 3.7300 ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
