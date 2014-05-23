FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Maybank launches $305 mln Japanese bonds
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Maybank launches $305 mln Japanese bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s largest bank by assets, launched $305 million worth of bonds on Japan’s Tokyo Pro-Bond Market on Friday, the first from the Southeast Asian bank in that market.

The issue is in line with the bank’s strategy of diversifying its fund base, Maybank group corporate treasurer Odie Lee said in a statement.

The bond is part of a $5 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme approved by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in early May for listing in the Pro-Bond market.

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.