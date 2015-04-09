FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Maybank submits registration for debut Samurai bond
April 9, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Maybank submits registration for debut Samurai bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s largest bank by assets, said on Thursday it had submitted a securities registration statement to Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan for its debut Samurai bond offering.

The fourth largest lender in Southeast Asia did not disclose the size of the deal. It said the issuance would be subject to market conditions and requirements of the bank.

Maybank said it had appointed Daiwa Securities Co Ltd, HSBC Securities (Japan) Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc as joint lead managers for the deal. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Ltd and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd have been hired as managers, it added in a press statement.

The issuance comes almost a year after Maybank launched $305 million worth of bonds on Japan’s Tokyo Pro-Bond Market, the first from the Southeast Asian bank in that market.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
