Malaysia's top banks offer $865 mln Islamic financing for Cititower
#Financials
April 1, 2015

Malaysia's top banks offer $865 mln Islamic financing for Cititower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 (Reuters) - The investment banks of Malaysia’s two largest lenders by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, have signed an agreement with real estate firm Cititower Sdn Bhd for a 20-year syndicated Islamic term financing of 3.2 billion ringgit ($865.45 million).

The funding will part finance a mixed commercial development project in the capital, which will include an office and a hotel tower, according to a joint statement by the banks on Wednesday.

Cititower is a joint venture between KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd and QD Asia Pacific Ltd, a unit of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, the statement showed.

The project is expected to be completed by the middle of 2020, the banks added. ($1 = 3.6975 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)

