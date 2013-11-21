FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strong loan growth boosts Maybank Q3 net profit by 16 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Strong loan growth boosts Maybank Q3 net profit by 16 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s biggest bank by assets, reported on Thursday a 16.3 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by growth in the lender’s net loans and advances.

Net profit totalled 1.75 billion ringgit ($549.71 million)in its July-September quarter, up from 1.5 billion ringgit a year earlier, Maybank said in a statement.

The result compared with three analysts’ average estimate of 1.55 billion ringgit, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Maybank, led by new chief Abdul Farid Alias, is looking to ramp up its Southeast Asian expansion as it aims to boost overseas profits to 40 percent of the total in 2015 from about 30 percent now.

Shares of Maybank have risen about 3.91 percent in the year to date, underperforming a 6.5 percent gain in the main stock index.

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia’s second largest lender, reported on Monday a 7 percent fall net profit to 1.06 billion ringgit in the same quarter from 1.14 billion ringgit a year earlier without giving details on the decline. ($1 = 3.1835 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.