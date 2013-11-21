Strong loan growth boosts Maybank Q3 net profit by 16 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s biggest bank by assets, reported on Thursday a 16.3 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by growth in the lender’s net loans and advances.

Net profit totalled 1.75 billion ringgit ($549.71 million)in its July-September quarter, up from 1.5 billion ringgit a year earlier, Maybank said in a statement.

The result compared with three analysts’ average estimate of 1.55 billion ringgit, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Maybank, led by new chief Abdul Farid Alias, is looking to ramp up its Southeast Asian expansion as it aims to boost overseas profits to 40 percent of the total in 2015 from about 30 percent now.

Shares of Maybank have risen about 3.91 percent in the year to date, underperforming a 6.5 percent gain in the main stock index.

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia’s second largest lender, reported on Monday a 7 percent fall net profit to 1.06 billion ringgit in the same quarter from 1.14 billion ringgit a year earlier without giving details on the decline. ($1 = 3.1835 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Niluksi Koswanage)