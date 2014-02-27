UPDATE 2-Malaysia's top banks post record profits; unfazed by property curbs

* Maybank annual profit rises 16 pct to record 6.6 bln rgt

* Q4 net profit at 1.73 bln rgt vs consensus 1.69 bln rgt

* Property curbs to slow Malaysia retail loan demand growth

* But Maybank, CIMB to benefit from lift in business financing

* Robust growth in other SE Asia countries to also help (Recasts and adds details on the outlook for 2014)

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s two biggest banks notched up record annual profits and see further strong growth in the year ahead, confident that a raft of government curbs on the property sector will not have a major impact on overall loan demand.

Maybank put in its best earnings for a second straight year, with fourth-quarter profit jumping 19 percent on robust loan growth and strength in Islamic banking. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, reporting earlier in the week, logged a fifth consecutive year of record profit.

The lenders have benefited from a domestic property boom and moves to diversify into fast-growing Southeast Asian economies such as Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

Robust regional economic growth will continue to work in their favour as will an expansion in business financing expected from a slew of big projects. These include a government-led rail project in Kuala Lumpur and a $19 billion petrochemicals complex in southern state of Johor led by state oil firm Petronas .

These factors will offset softer consumer loan growth as the government moves to take some of the froth out of the country’s property market, banking executives said.

“Property in Malaysia has been lagging others in the region, in terms of growth in value. We will focus on more targeted lending,” Maybank Group CEO Abdul Farid Alias told reporters after the bank reported a 16 percent rise in annual profit to 6.6 billion ringgit ($2 billion).

Both Maybank and CIMB said they expect overall loan growth in Malaysia will slow to 9-10 percent this year from an industry average of 10.6 percent in 2013.

EASY CREDIT

Providing domestic home loans has been the backbone of Maybank and CIMB’s earnings.

But the combination of robust demand and easy credit have prompted Malaysia’s financial authorities, like those in Singapore and China, to embark on a series of curbs to keep prices in check and head off criticism that the country might be in the midst of a property bubble.

Malaysia has more at stake than some. Soaring demand for mortgages has given it the highest household debt levels in Southeast Asia - equal to 86 percent of gross domestic product.

Lending to households accounts for 57 percent of outstanding bank loans - a potentially worrying level should the economy come off its current robust growth track.

While these levels have stoked some concern, economists like Nor Zahidi Alias of Malaysia Rating Corporation Bhd say long-term prospects for the real estate market are supported by the country’s rather young population.

“And so far, statistics on borrowers’ debt service ability remain stable and household debt is mitigated by household financial assets which are still relatively stable,” he said.

Others also stress that the government measures have started to kick in and that this in the long term will help limit the potential for loans to go borrowers who may present a credit risk.

Housing loan applications slumped 27 percent in December from a month earlier, central bank data showed after the government announced it would ban developers from absorbing some interest rate payments for homebuyers.

The government has also proposed a ban on speculators from buying properties in bulk at a discount, while the central bank has cut the maximum length of mortgages and plans to change the retail loan pricing system to better reflect monetary policy.

Maybank’s Abdul Farid also said he believed that rising inflation, driven by subsidy cuts for food and fuel, will push Malaysia’s central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at 3 percent in 2014 for a third straight year.

That would also work in Maybank and CIMB’s favour as an interest rate hike could make loan repayments more expensive and heighten the risk of a climb in non-performing loans.

Shares of Maybank ended 0.5 percent higher, in line with the benchmark index.