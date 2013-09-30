UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Maybank names new chief for Indonesian unit

(Adds company comments, details on approvals)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s biggest bank by assets, has appointed Taswin Zakaria to head its Indonesian unit as it seeks to maintain its growth momentum in the largest economy in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia has been Maybank’s second-largest earnings contributor, making up 7 percent of Maybank’s total profit before tax in 2013, up from 5.2 percent a year earlier. In the same year, Bank Internasional Indonesia’s (BII) net profit jumped 81 percent year-on-year.

Taswin, a seasoned Indonesian investment banker who served as PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance’s chief between 2010 and 2011, will take on the role as BII’s president director.

“We have investment banking and asset management businesses in Indonesia and we anticipate Bapak Taswin’s in-country leadership will not only propel BII to new heights but also enable synergistic opportunities there for the Maybank group to be realised faster,” Abdul Farid Alias, Maybank’s group chief, said in a statement on Monday.

Taswin replaces Khairussaleh Ramli, whom banking sources said is set to join Malaysia’s RHB Capital Bhd as deputy CEO. Taswin, 45, has served as an independent member of the board of commissioners of BII since 2004. He worked in number of banks such as Barclays Bank Plc and Deutsche Bank AG before joining BII.

Maybank lost two of its top executives - Khairussaleh and Tengku Zafrul - after they lost out to Abdul Farid for the CEO job. Tengku Zafrul, who had been at Maybank for three years as investment banking head, had resigned to take on new opportunities, the lender announced on Sept. 24.

Local media said Tengku Zafrul, who led Maybank’s $1.4 billion purchase of Singaporean brokerage Kim Eng Holdings Ltd in 2011, would be taking the deputy CEO post at rival CIMB Group Holdings.

Taswin’s appointment is subject to approvals from Indonesian authorities and Maybank’s shareholders.