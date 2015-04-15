FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's MBSB sets 5-year time frame for conversion to Islamic bank
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 8:33 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's MBSB sets 5-year time frame for conversion to Islamic bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) said on Wednesday it wanted to complete its conversion to a bank that only does Islamic financing in five years.

MBSB, currently a non-bank lender, said in February it would convert existing conventional financial products into Islamic ones while introducing new ones to close the gap with competitors.

The plans to transform into an Islamic bank were revived after a proposed merger with CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and RHB Capital Bhd was cancelled, Chief Executive Ahmad Zaini told reporters after a shareholders meeting. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

