Merger talks to form Malaysia's biggest Islamic bank fall apart

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) and Bank Muamalat have called off merger talks to create the country’s biggest standalone Islamic bank after failing to agree on the terms, the companies said on Tuesday.

This is the second deal in about a year’s time that has failed to work out for MBSB, a non-banking lender backed by the country’s Employees Provident Fund.

Last January, talks for a three-way tie-up between CIMB , RHB Capital Bhd and MBSB to create Malaysia’s biggest bank by assets collapsed.

After those talks fell through, MBSB had said it was planning to convert into a full-fledged Islamic lender.

MBSB and Bank Muamalat received approval from the Malaysian central bank to begin merger talks late last year.

Bank Muamalat is 70 percent owned by conglomerate DRB-Hicom , while the remaining shares are held by Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

In the statement on Tuesday, the companies said: “After a series of discussions and negotiations, DRB-Hicom, MBSB and Khazanah have not been able to reach an agreement on the terms and conditions of the proposed merger.” (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)