FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Building Society says unaware of any consent for merger talk
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia Building Society says unaware of any consent for merger talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia Building Society Bhd said on Wednesday it was not aware of any official consent or otherwise from the country’s central bank for it to talk to talk to Islamic bank Bank Muamalat about a possible merger.

The statement to the local bourse came after the New Straits Times reported Malaysia Building Society had obtained the central bank’s nod to talk to Bank Muamalat for a merger that would creat the country’s largest standalone Islamic bank.

Shares of Malaysia Building Society ended 1.1 percent lower at 1.76 ringgit, underperforming the benchmark stock index’s 0.1 percent rise.

For the statement, please click: bit.ly/1Un4f3Y

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.