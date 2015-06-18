FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian navy in contact with pirates aboard hijacked tanker Orkim Harmony
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 18, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysian navy in contact with pirates aboard hijacked tanker Orkim Harmony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Chief of Navy Admiral Abdul Aziz Jaafar has said on his Twitter account that a Malaysian naval vessel has been shadowing the hijacked tanker Orkim Harmony and is trying to persuade the pirates aboard to surrender.

Both the crew and the cargo on board is safe, and the navy is in the midst of negotiations with the robbers, officials from the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency confirmed in a press briefing in Kuala Lumpur.

Local media had reporter earlier that the Orkim Harmony that was hijacked off the southeast coast of Malaysia last week had been detected in Cambodian waters.

Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.