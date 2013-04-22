FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's MISC plunges after Petronas buyout offer fails
April 22, 2013 / 2:01 AM / in 4 years

Malaysia's MISC plunges after Petronas buyout offer fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares in shipping firm MISC Berhad fell nearly 10 percent on Monday after a revised $3 billion privatization bid by state oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd fell through.

By the deadline on April 19, Petronas had only managed to lift its stake in MISC to 86.07 percent, short of the required 90 percent acceptance by shareholders the national oil firm needed to take MISC private, according to a stock exchange filing late Friday.

The shipping group earlier this month said Petronas’ revised $3 billion offer to buy out all remaining stock was not fair because it was lower than the combined valuation of its different divisions.

By 0949 (0149 GMT) MISC shares had slipped 9.6 percent. The benchmark Kuala Lumpur stock index rose 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; editing by Stuart Grudgings)

