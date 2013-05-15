FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian builder MMC gets regulatory approval for $157 mln bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2013 / 2:05 AM / in 4 years

Malaysian builder MMC gets regulatory approval for $157 mln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian construction and power firm MMC Corporation Bhd has received approval from the Securities Commission to raise 470 million ringgit ($157.32 million) in Islamic bonds for its purchase of power generation assets from DRB-Hicom Bhd.

MMC, controlled by Malaysia’s seventh-richest man Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, said in a statement to the stock exchange that the bonds will have a tenure of up to 16 years and be issued within a year.

The company had announced last December its related-party acquisition of Hicom Power Sdn Bhd, which provides operation and maintenance services for power plants, by Tanjung Bin O&M Bhd.

Tanjung Bin is a wholly-owned unit of Malakoff Corp Bhd, a 51 percent subsidiary of MMC. MMC said on Monday that Malakoff’s share listing was postponed until the first half of 2014 due to technical delays.

$1 = 2.9875 ringgit Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.