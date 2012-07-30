FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Navis sells Indonesian education firm to Pearson
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 30, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Navis sells Indonesian education firm to Pearson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital Partners on Monday said it sold PT Efficient English Services, the operator of Wall Street Institute in Indonesia, to Pearson PLC for $16.3 million.

This marks Navis’ fifth sale of a portfolio company in the last eight months, and the second involving a company with substantial Indonesian exposure, following the sale of King’s Safetywear in December last year.

The sale of Efficient English presents a 10-fold return for Navis since it set up the English-language education business in Indonesia in 2007 for about $1.5 million, according to Navis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.