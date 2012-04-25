FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Navis makes bid for Malaysia's SEGi worth $359 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Navis makes bid for Malaysia's SEGi worth $359 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Navis said on Wednesday it has made an unconditional takeover offer for SEG International Bhd (SEGi) that values the Malaysian private tertiary education provider at 1.1 billion ringgit ($359 million).

The cash offer of 1.714 ringgit per SEGi share and 1.214 ringgit for each warrant will be made by Navis Asia Fund VI G.P. Ltd and Navis MGO I GP Ltd, which are acting in concert with SEG’s largest shareholder and group managing director Clement Hii.

Navis and Hii together control 61.5 percent of SEGi, assuming all the warrants are exercised and converted into shares, Navis said in a statement. ($1 = 3.0652 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.