TABLE-Petronas to expand global LNG capacity by 2020
June 14, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Petronas to expand global LNG capacity by 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's national oil and gas company
Petronas has equity in projects with a total 26.1 million tonnes per year (tpy)
of liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacity that will add supply diversity to its
portfolio. 
    Petronas currently operates a 26 million-tpy LNG complex in Bintulu,
Sarawak, and has a stake in Egyptian LNG, which operates two 3.6 million-tpy LNG
trains. 
    The planned projects are as below:
    
 Project       Location      Investors         LNG production  Completion
                                               (million        date
                                               tonnes per      
                                               year)           
 Pacific       Canada        Petronas,         12              end
 Northwest                   Progress Energy,                  2018-2019
 LNG                         Japex                             
 FLNG 1        Kanowit gas   Petronas          1.2             Q4 2015
               field, 180km                                    
               offshore                                        
               Bintulu,                                        
               Malaysia                                        
 FLNG 2*       Rotan, Block  Petronas, Murphy  1.5             Q4 2016
               H, offshore   Oil                               
               Sabah,                                          
               Malaysia                                        
 Bintulu       Bintulu,      Petronas          3.6             Q1 2016
 Train 9       Malaysia                                        
                                                               
 GLNG          Australia     Petronas, Santos  7.8             2015
 *Final investment decision due in H2 2013
    Source: Petronas

 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
