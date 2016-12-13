FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2016 / 7:09 AM / 8 months ago

Malaysia to start producing oil at new offshore field by end-Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia is expected to start oil production at the end of December at a deepwater field that could lift February export volumes of key grade Kimanis by 25 percent from January, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Operated by Royal Dutch Shell, the Malikai field off the East Malaysian state of Sabah could boost exports of Kimanis to 193,000 barrels per day in February, they said, meeting demand from Australia and India.

Shell and its partner Petronas declined to comment. (Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Emily Chow in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

