FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia delays Sabah oil terminal start 3 mths-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia delays Sabah oil terminal start 3 mths-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian state firm Petronas has postponed the start of operations at a floating oil and gas production facility in Sabah by at least three months due to a technical issue, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal in Kimanis bay is key in the country’s plan to boost its crude production and exports from several deepwater oilfields in east Malaysia, but the project has been dogged by construction and technical issues.

The terminal was scheduled to start operations in the first quarter, but it may now export crude only in June or in the second half of the year, the sources said.

Petronas could not be immediately reached for comment.

The terminal can handle up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 1.0 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, according to Petronas’ website.

It will initially export the 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) output from the Gumusut-Kakap field and the volume will increase to 70,000 bpd a year later, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Much of Malaysia’s added oil output will come from the Gumusut-Kakap and Malikai fields offshore Sabah operated by Royal Dutch Shell.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.