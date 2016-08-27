SINGAPORE Aug 27 VTTI, the storage unit of world's largest oil trader Vitol, said late on Friday it has resumed operations at its Malaysia terminal ATT Tanjung Bin (ATB).
"The suspension has been lifted. ATB will resume its operations as normal, with immediate effect," a company spokeswoman said in an e-mail.
The terminal suspended operations earlier on Friday after receiving a notice from the authorities following an oil spill.
ATB located at Tanjong Pelepas in Johor has a total storage capacity of 1.155 million cubic metres. It handles gasoline, jet fuel, gasoil, fuel oil and biofuels.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Stephen Coates)
