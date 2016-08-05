FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sustainable palm oil body to lift IOI Group suspension on Aug 8
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 5, 2016 / 9:14 AM / a year ago

Sustainable palm oil body to lift IOI Group suspension on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) on Friday announced that it will lift the suspension of sustainable certification for the entire IOI Group on Monday.

The Zurich-based global sustainable palm oil initiative said in a statement on Friday that IOI had satisfied conditions set for the certification to be reinstated, based on the recommendation of the RSPO's complaints panel (CP).

IOI, however, will need to submit quarterly progress reports to the CP, and after 12 months will be subjected to independent ground verification by a team of experts who report directly to the CP.

The RSPO imposed the suspension on April 1 after complaints that IOI had violated sustainable policies at its concessions in Indonesia. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.