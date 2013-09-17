FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Sept 1-15 palm exports up 13.6 pct -ITS
September 17, 2013 / 3:31 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Sept 1-15 palm exports up 13.6 pct -ITS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products from Sept. 1 to 15 rose 13.6 percent to 732,412
tonnes from 644,589 tonnes shipped during Aug. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday.
    Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Sept. 1 to 15 compared to a month ago (in tonnes):   
    
                                      PALM PRODUCTS 
                               Sept 1-15            Aug 1-15    
      
   Crude palm oil                220,345             152,430    
         
   RBD palm oil                   50,385              39,025    
         
   RBD palm olein                279,100             325,626    
        
   RBD palm stearin               52,900              30,425    
         
   Crude palm kernel oil           7,500              14,500    
          
   Palm fatty acid distillate     19,870               8,225    
         
      
                                         TOP PALM MARKETS  
                               Sept 1-15            Aug 1-15    
      
   European Union                120,240             132,457    
         
   China                         135,170             181,230    
        
   India & subcontinent          192,775             133,430    
        
    
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)    
      
                                TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH   
  Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
  August               1,498,755         +91,820       +6.5  
  July                 1,406,935         +56,624       +4.2
  June                 1,350,311         +88,030       +7.0
  May                  1,248,014         -44,357       -3.4
  April                1,305,120         -59,000       -4.3
  March                1,364,120          37,700       +2.8 
  February             1,326,420        -132,055       -9.1
  January              1,458,475        -107,635       -7.0
  December             1,568,510         -94,582       -5.7  
  November             1,663,092         +62,547       +3.9 
  October              1,600,545        +156,709      +10.9
  September            1,443,836          -9,708       -0.7
  August               1,453,544        +218,941      +17.7
  July                 1,234,603        -214,677      -14.8
  June                 1,449,280         +67,189       +4.9
  

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
