UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Oct 1-15 palm exports up 6.6 pct - ITS

(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Oct. 1 to 15 rose 6.6 percent to 781,043 tonnes from 732,412 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Oct. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1-15 Sept 1-15 Crude palm oil 149,995 220,345 RBD palm oil 44,330 50,385 RBD palm olein 370,160 279,100 RBD palm stearin 63,800 52,900 Crude palm kernel oil 11,150 7,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 19,325 19,870 TOP PALM MARKETS Oct 1-15 Sept 1-15 European Union 145,614 120,240 China 201,260 135,170 India & subcontinent 180,675 192,775 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 December 1,568,510 -94,582 -5.7 November 1,663,092 +62,547 +3.9 October 1,600,545 +156,709 +10.9 September 1,443,836 -9,708 -0.7 August 1,453,544 +218,941 +17.7 July 1,234,603 -214,677 -14.8 June 1,449,280 +67,189 +4.9 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Anand Basu)