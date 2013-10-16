FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Oct 1-15 palm exports up 6.6 pct - ITS
October 16, 2013 / 3:49 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Oct 1-15 palm exports up 6.6 pct - ITS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products from Oct. 1 to 15 rose 6.6 percent to 781,043
tonnes from 732,412 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.
    Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Oct. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):   
    
                                      PALM PRODUCTS 
                                Oct 1-15           Sept 1-15    
       
   Crude palm oil                149,995             220,345    
        
   RBD palm oil                   44,330              50,385    
        
   RBD palm olein                370,160             279,100    
        
   RBD palm stearin               63,800              52,900    
         
   Crude palm kernel oil          11,150               7,500    
         
   Palm fatty acid distillate     19,325              19,870    
          
      
                                         TOP PALM MARKETS  
                                Oct 1-15           Sept 1-15    
       
   European Union                145,614             120,240    
        
   China                         201,260             135,170    
        
   India & subcontinent          180,675             192,775    
        
    
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)    
      
                                TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH   
  Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
  September            1,530,292         +31,537       +2.1     
       
  August               1,498,755         +91,820       +6.5  
  July                 1,406,935         +56,624       +4.2
  June                 1,350,311         +88,030       +7.0
  May                  1,248,014         -44,357       -3.4
  April                1,305,120         -59,000       -4.3
  March                1,364,120          37,700       +2.8 
  February             1,326,420        -132,055       -9.1
  January              1,458,475        -107,635       -7.0
  December             1,568,510         -94,582       -5.7  
  November             1,663,092         +62,547       +3.9 
  October              1,600,545        +156,709      +10.9
  September            1,443,836          -9,708       -0.7
  August               1,453,544        +218,941      +17.7
  July                 1,234,603        -214,677      -14.8
  June                 1,449,280         +67,189       +4.9

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Anand Basu)

