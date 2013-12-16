FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Dec 1-15 palm exports down 14.1 pct - ITS
#Asia
December 16, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Dec 1-15 palm exports down 14.1 pct - ITS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products from Dec. 1 to 15 fell 14.1 percent to 640,240
tonnes from 744,975 tonnes shipped during Nov. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.  
     Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Dec. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):   
    
                                      PALM PRODUCTS 
                                Dec 1-15            Nov 1-15    
       
   Crude palm oil               132,600              221,678
   RBD palm oil                  55,280               62,890
   RBD palm olein               218,060              275,220
   RBD palm stearin              83,204               64,440
   Crude palm kernel oil         19,855                4,800
   Palm fatty acid distillate    19,000               17,105
      
                                         TOP PALM MARKETS  
                                Dec 1-15            Nov 1-15    
       
   European Union                121,630             168,811 
   China                         171,740             188,480
   India & subcontinent           94,315             160,750 
    
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)    
      
                    TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH   
  Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
  November             1,449,664         -72,264       -4.8
  October              1,521,928          -8,364       -0.5 
  September            1,530,292         +31,537       +2.1 
  August               1,498,755         +91,820       +6.5 
  July                 1,406,935         +56,624       +4.2
  June                 1,350,311         +88,030       +7.0
  May                  1,248,014         -44,357       -3.4
  April                1,305,120         -59,000       -4.3
  March                1,364,120          37,700       +2.8 
  February             1,326,420        -132,055       -9.1
  January              1,458,475        -107,635       -7.0
  December             1,568,510         -94,582       -5.7 
  November             1,663,092         +62,547       +3.9 

 (Reporting by Hawa Semasaba; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
