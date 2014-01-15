UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Jan 1-15 palm exports down 28.1 pct - ITS

(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Jan. 1 to 15 fell 28.1 percent to 460,248 tonnes from 640,240 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Jan. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Jan 1-15 Dec 1-15 Crude palm oil 69,390 132,600 RBD palm oil 56,110 55,280 RBD palm olein 205,380 218,060 RBD palm stearin 37,775 83,204 Crude palm kernel oil 2,970 19,855 Palm fatty acid distillate 17,300 19,000 TOP PALM MARKETS Jan 1-15 Dec 1-15 European Union 70,055 121,630 China 157,093 171,740 India & subcontinent 44,000 94,315 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % December 1,433,910 -15,574 -1.1 November 1,449,664 -72,264 -4.8 October 1,521,928 -8,364 -0.5 September 1,530,292 +31,537 +2.1 August 1,498,755 +91,820 +6.5 July 1,406,935 +56,624 +4.2 June 1,350,311 +88,030 +7.0 May 1,248,014 -44,357 -3.4 April 1,305,120 -59,000 -4.3 March 1,364,120 37,700 +2.8 February 1,326,420 -132,055 -9.1 January 1,458,475 -107,635 -7.0 (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)