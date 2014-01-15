FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Jan 1-15 palm exports down 28.1 pct - ITS
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 15, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Jan 1-15 palm exports down 28.1 pct - ITS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products from Jan. 1 to 15 fell 28.1 percent to 460,248
tonnes from 640,240 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.
     Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Jan. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):   
    
                                      PALM PRODUCTS 
                                Jan 1-15            Dec 1-15    
       
   Crude palm oil                69,390              132,600    
         
   RBD palm oil                  56,110               55,280    
          
   RBD palm olein               205,380              218,060    
         
   RBD palm stearin              37,775               83,204    
          
   Crude palm kernel oil          2,970               19,855    
           
   Palm fatty acid distillate    17,300               19,000    
          
      
                                         TOP PALM MARKETS  
                                Jan 1-15            Dec 1-15    
       
   European Union                 70,055             121,630    
        
   China                         157,093             171,740    
        
   India & subcontinent           44,000              94,315    
        
    
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)    
      
                    TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH   
  Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
  December             1,433,910         -15,574       -1.1  
  November             1,449,664         -72,264       -4.8
  October              1,521,928          -8,364       -0.5 
  September            1,530,292         +31,537       +2.1 
  August               1,498,755         +91,820       +6.5 
  July                 1,406,935         +56,624       +4.2
  June                 1,350,311         +88,030       +7.0
  May                  1,248,014         -44,357       -3.4
  April                1,305,120         -59,000       -4.3
  March                1,364,120          37,700       +2.8 
  February             1,326,420        -132,055       -9.1
  January              1,458,475        -107,635       -7.0

 (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.