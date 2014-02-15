FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Feb 1-15 palm exports jump 31.7 pct - ITS
February 15, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Feb 1-15 palm exports jump 31.7 pct - ITS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products from Feb. 1 to 15 rose 31.7 percent to 606,190
tonnes from 460,248 tonnes shipped during Jan. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
     Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Feb. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):   
    
                                      PALM PRODUCTS 
                                Feb 1-15            Jan 1-15    
       
   Crude palm oil                67,800               69,390    
         
   RBD palm oil                  68,550               56,110    
          
   RBD palm olein               277,965              205,380    
         
   RBD palm stearin              52,070               37,775    
          
   Crude palm kernel oil          4,690                2,970    
          
   Palm fatty acid distillate    19,935               17,300    
          
      
                                         TOP PALM MARKETS  
                                Feb 1-15            Jan 1-15    
       
   European Union                106,230              70,055    
        
   China                         135,740             157,093    
        
   India & subcontinent          139,550              44,000    
         
    
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)    
      
                    TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH   
  Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
  January              1,275,692        -158,218      -11.0    
  December             1,433,910         -15,574       -1.1  
  November             1,449,664         -72,264       -4.8
  October              1,521,928          -8,364       -0.5 
  September            1,530,292         +31,537       +2.1 
  August               1,498,755         +91,820       +6.5 
  July                 1,406,935         +56,624       +4.2
  June                 1,350,311         +88,030       +7.0
  May                  1,248,014         -44,357       -3.4
  April                1,305,120         -59,000       -4.3
  March                1,364,120          37,700       +2.8 
  February             1,326,420        -132,055       -9.1

 (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui,; Editing by Matt Driskill)

