Malaysia's March 1-15 palm exports fall 20.7 pct - ITS
#Asia
March 15, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's March 1-15 palm exports fall 20.7 pct - ITS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products from March. 1 to 15 fell 20.7 percent to 480,730
tonnes from 606,190 tonnes shipped during Feb. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
     Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
March. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):   
    
                                      PALM PRODUCTS 
                               March 1-15             Feb 1-15  
         
   Crude palm oil                 113,987               67,800  
            
   RBD palm oil                    53,911               68,550  
            
   RBD palm olein                 172,274              277,965  
           
   RBD palm stearin                36,120               52,070  
            
   Crude palm kernel oil              520                4,690  
             
   Palm fatty acid distillate      17,812               19,935  
            
      
                                         TOP PALM MARKETS  
                                March 1-15            Feb 1-15  
         
   European Union                  108,935             106,230  
          
   China                            78,460             135,740  
          
   India & subcontinent             87,400             139,550  
           
    
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)    
      
                    TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH   
  Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
  February             1,244,101         -31,591       -2.5  
  January              1,275,692        -158,218      -11.0    
  December             1,433,910         -15,574       -1.1  
  November             1,449,664         -72,264       -4.8
  October              1,521,928          -8,364       -0.5 
  September            1,530,292         +31,537       +2.1 
  August               1,498,755         +91,820       +6.5 
  July                 1,406,935         +56,624       +4.2
  June                 1,350,311         +88,030       +7.0
  May                  1,248,014         -44,357       -3.4
  April                1,305,120         -59,000       -4.3
  March                1,364,120          37,700       +2.8 
  

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu)

