UPDATE 1-Malaysia's April 1-15 palm exports rise 8.6 pct - ITS
April 15, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's April 1-15 palm exports rise 8.6 pct - ITS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table)
    KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for April 1-15 rose 8.6  percent to 521,847 tonnes
from 480,730 tonnes for March 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Tuesday.
    Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
April 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):   
    
                                      PALM PRODUCTS 
                               April 1-15           March 1-15  
          
   Crude palm oil                 94,350               113,987  
            
   RBD palm oil                   31,150                53,911  
            
   RBD palm olein                189,110               172,274  
           
   RBD palm stearin               36,685                36,120  
           
   Crude palm kernel oil           4,080                   520  
             
   Palm fatty acid distillate     34,258                17,812  
            
      
                                         TOP PALM MARKETS  
                                April 1-15          March 1-15  
         
   European Union                 87,427               108,935  
          
   China                          84,300                78,460  
          
   India & subcontinent           91,250                87,400  
          
    
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)    
      
                    TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH   
  Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
  March                1,205,010         -39,091       -3.1  
  February             1,244,101         -31,591       -2.5  
  January              1,275,692        -158,218      -11.0    
  December             1,433,910         -15,574       -1.1  
  November             1,449,664         -72,264       -4.8
  October              1,521,928          -8,364       -0.5 
  September            1,530,292         +31,537       +2.1 
  August               1,498,755         +91,820       +6.5 
  July                 1,406,935         +56,624       +4.2
  June                 1,350,311         +88,030       +7.0
  May                  1,248,014         -44,357       -3.4
  April                1,305,120         -59,000       -4.3
  March                1,364,120          37,700       +2.8 
  

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu, Hawa Semasaba and Yantoultra
Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

