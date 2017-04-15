(Repeats to additional clients. No change to text)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for April 1-15 rose 15.2 percent to 567,280 tonnes,
from 492,321 tonnes shipped during March 1-15, cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
April 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
April 1 - 15 March 1 - 15
Crude palm oil 51,000 58,660
RBD palm oil 42,250 29,460
RBD palm olein 236,925 204,660
RBD palm stearin 67,880 32,955
Crude palm kernel oil 7,500 6,500
Palm fatty acid distillate 22,902 33,190
TOP PALM MARKETS
April 1 - 15 March 1 - 15
European Union 111,953 137,440
China 95,050 74,100
India & subcontinent 58,500 76,100
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
March 1,076,240 +68,200 +6.8
February 1,008,040 -166,853 -14.2
January 1,174,893 +88,370 +8.1
December 1,086,523 -66,012 -5.7
November 1,152,535 -136,359 -10.6
October 1,288,894 -88,863 -6.5
September 1,377,757 -243,038 -15.0
August 1,620,795 +347,252 +27.3
July 1,273,543 +143,416 +12.7
June 1,130,127 -103,008 -8.4
May 1,233,135 +124,516 +11.2
April 1,108,619 -66,233 -5.6
March 1,174,852 +231,717 +24.6
February 943,135 -202,514 -17.7
