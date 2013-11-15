FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Nov 1-15 palm exports down 4.6 pct - ITS
#Asia
November 15, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Nov 1-15 palm exports down 4.6 pct - ITS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table with export breakdown and historical data)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products over Nov. 1 to 15 fell 4.6 percent to 744,975
tonnes from 781,043 tonnes shipped during Oct. 1 to 15, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.
    Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Nov. 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):   
    
                                      PALM PRODUCTS 
                                Nov 1-15            Oct 1-15    
      
   
   Crude palm oil                221,678             149,995 
   RBD palm oil                   62,890              44,330 
   RBD palm olein                275,220             370,160 
   RBD palm stearin               64,440              63,800 
   Crude palm kernel oil           4,800              11,150 
   Palm fatty acid distillate     17,105              19,325 
      
                                         TOP PALM MARKETS  
                                Nov 1-15            Oct 1-15    
      
   
   European Union                168,811             145,614 
   China                         188,480             201,260 
   India & subcontinent          160,750             180,675 
    
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)    
      
                    TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH   
  Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
  
  October              1,521,928          -8,364       -0.5 
  September            1,530,292         +31,537       +2.1 
  August               1,498,755         +91,820       +6.5 
  July                 1,406,935         +56,624       +4.2
  June                 1,350,311         +88,030       +7.0
  May                  1,248,014         -44,357       -3.4
  April                1,305,120         -59,000       -4.3
  March                1,364,120          37,700       +2.8 
  February             1,326,420        -132,055       -9.1
  January              1,458,475        -107,635       -7.0
  December             1,568,510         -94,582       -5.7 
  November             1,663,092         +62,547       +3.9 
  October              1,600,545        +156,709      +10.9

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
