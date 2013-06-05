FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PREVIEW-Malaysia May palm oil stocks seen near 1-year low
#Asia
June 5, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

PREVIEW-Malaysia May palm oil stocks seen near 1-year low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* WHAT: Malaysia's May palm oil stocks, output and exports
data
    * WHEN: June 10, after 0430 GMT
    * May exports, domestic demand to outstrip production
    * Ramadan demand may help to further draw down stocks

    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's end-May palm oil
stocks likely fell to their lowest in almost a year, as exports
and domestic consumption continued to offset stagnant output in
the world's No.2 producer, a Reuters survey of five plantation
companies showed on Wednesday.
    Inventory levels may have eased 7.6 percent from a month ago
to 1.78 million tonnes in May, which would be the fifth straight
monthly decline and the lowest level since stocks hit 1.7
million tonnes in June 2012. 
    There has been a steady decline in palm oil stocks in
Malaysia this year, from their record high of 2.63 million
tonnes hit in December, due to a seasonally weaker production
that is expected to pick up only in the second half of the year.
    Palm oil output in Malaysia likely rose 2 percent from a
month ago to 1.39 million tonnes in May, but still fell short of
estimated exports of 1.41 million tonnes, the survey showed.
    While demand from China, the world's second biggest palm oil
buyer after India, slowed last month, rising shipments to India
and Pakistan helped restrict the month-on-month drop in exports
to 3 percent.
    The medians of the figures provided by the poll respondents
imply domestic consumption in May of around 185,000 tonnes. 
    Malaysia's imports of crude palm oil from top producer
Indonesia are likely to have grown to 50,000 tonnes in May from
17,949 tonnes the month before, according to the poll.    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH    
    The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange's palm oil benchmark
futures have been rallying since early May as traders
placed bets that a recovery in demand and stagnant production
will help deplete stocks in the key producer. 
    Prices may gain further if the Malaysian Palm Oil Board
reports a higher-than-expected drop in stocks on June 10.
    Major producers Indonesia and Malaysia are also counting on
restocking ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which
begins in July this year, to drive up demand. Communal feasting
during Ramadan typically drives up edible oil consumption.
    The two countries also kept their crude palm oil export tax
unchanged for June at 9 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.
     
                 
    Breakdown of May estimates (in tonnes):                  
                        Range                 Median*           
  
  Production      1,366,495 - 1,407,000     1,393,825           
  Exports         1,400,000 - 1,405,945     1,405,945           
 
  Imports            40,000 -  56,703          50,000         
  Closing stocks  1,766,334 - 1,814,000     1,780,000       
 
  * Official stocks of 1,926,723 tonnes for April, plus the
above estimated output and imports give a total May supply of
3,370,548 tonnes. Based on the median of the export and closing
stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in May would be
184,603 tonnes.
($1 = 3.09 ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

