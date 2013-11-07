FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PREVIEW-Malaysian Oct palm stocks seen higher, lower output caps rise
#Asia
November 7, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

PREVIEW-Malaysian Oct palm stocks seen higher, lower output caps rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Oct stocks seen at 1.82 mln T from 1.78 mln T in Sept
    * Output seen at 1.85 mln T vs 1.91 mln T in Sept
    * Exports seen at 1.60 mln T vs 1.61 mln T in Aug
    * Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due Nov. 11, after 0430 GMT

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil stocks
probably rose again in October, a Reuters survey showed,
although the increase was limited because seasonal factors
helping output began to fade and monsoon rains dented
production.
    Malaysia and Indonesia, which together account for about 90
percent of the world's palm oil supply, have begun to see
smaller yields as wet weather has complicated harvesting. 
    Production normally peaks in October but could have tapered
off this year instead. The survey showed output probably fell
3.3 percent from September to 1.85 million tonnes, which would
be the first drop in eight months. 
    In late October Malaysia's meteorological department issued
warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rain over most of the
Southeast Asian country, including major palm oil producing
states of Sabah, Johor and Pahang.
    Floods may have disrupted palm oil harvesting and hampered
the transportation of fresh fruit bunches to mills.    
    The forecast weakness in output in October would help reduce
the impact on stocks of a slight lull in exports, traders said.
Inventories may only see a small 2.2 percent increase to 1.82
million tonnes from September's 1.78 million.
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil probably edged down 0.3
percent from a month before to 1.60 million tonnes, according to
the survey.   
    Despite the wet conditions on plantations, some planters say
production might not see a steep drop unless the weather worsens
suddenly. 
    "The weather problem is the talk of the town but it's
natural that it starts raining at this time of the year," an
official at a plantation firm said.
    "There's no doubt that rains have come in quite a lot at the
moment. But if it doesn't turn much worse, then I don't think it
will impact production too much."

    LOCAL CONSUMPTION
    The median figure from respondents implied domestic
consumption in October of around 225,000 tonnes. Consumption
generally ranges from 150,000 to 180,000 tonnes.
    Malaysian imports of palm oil products likely rose to 20,000
tonnes in October from 19,483 tonnes in September. 
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH  
    Expectations of lower output and tighter supplies lifted the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange's palm oil benchmark futures
 11.8 percent in October, the biggest rise in three
years. 
    Earlier estimates had suggested that Malaysian crude palm
oil production would hit a record high of more than 19 million
tonnes this year compared to 18.79 million in 2012. 
    Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed production
from January-September was only a tad higher at 13.7 million
tonnes than the 13.2 million in the same period last year. 
    But despite poorer yields and disrupted harvesting,
inventories might not drop much as export demand dwindles
towards the end of the year, traders and planters said. 
    "From now onwards, the incoming fruit will be lower, and the
rain might also disrupt harvesting. But because exports are
flattish, it won't bring down stocks that much," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage. 
     Exports of palm oil traditionally slow in the last quarter
of the year as cold winter temperatures solidify the tropical
oil and make it less appealing to buyers.  
    An ambitious government plan to raise Malaysia's biodiesel
requirement to 7 percent palm oil, up from 5 percent, will see
tighter stockpiles from next year if the policy is successfully
implemented nationwide. 
    Industry and government officials said the "B7" biodiesel
blend could be mandatory from December as talks with interested
parties were nearing a conclusion.    
    Indonesia will keep its export tax for crude palm oil at 9
percent for November, while Malaysia has decided to keep its 
export duty at 4.5 percent, unchanged since March.
                    
         
    Breakdown of October estimates (in tonnes):                 
                        Range                 Median*           
  
  Production      1,800,000 - 1,950,482     1,850,000           
  Exports         1,573,105 - 1,650,000     1,600,000           
 
  Imports            19,000 - 25,000           20,000         
  Closing stocks  1,730,000 - 1,830,000     1,820,085   
        
 
  * Official stocks of 1,781,397 tonnes for September, plus the
above estimated output and imports give a total October supply
of 3,651,397 tonnes. Based on the median of the export and
closing stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in
October would be 231,312 tonnes.

 (Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.