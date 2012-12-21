FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parkson's HK unit to pay as much as $252 mln for China shopping mall
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Parkson's HK unit to pay as much as $252 mln for China shopping mall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A Hong-Kong listed unit of Malaysia’s Parkson Holdings Bhd will pay as much as 1.57 billion yuan ($252 million) to own a shopping mall in eastern China from Shanghai Industrial Development Co. Ltd .

Parkson Retail Group Ltd said in a statement to the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange on Thursday that the five-storey Qingdao Shopping Mall comes with a 40-year land use rights agreement.

Under the agreement signed with Shanghai Industrial, Parkson Retail will either take over a completed shopping mall costing 1.57 billion yuan or acquire the project when it is under construction for 441.6 million yuan including additional costs.

Parkson Holding shares were unchanged in morning trade. Parkson Retail shares dropped 1.1 percent on the Hong Kong stock exchange. ($1 = 6.2302 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.