Malaysia's Perodua spends $257 mln to boost car manufacturing
#Financials
December 27, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's Perodua spends $257 mln to boost car manufacturing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s second largest carmaker Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) will invest 790 million ringgit ($257.52 million) to build a second manufacturing plant to boost production by 50 percent.

The new plant, situated near to Perodua’s existing facility in central Selangor state, will grow annual production to 300,000 vehicles, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Perodua’s chief executive Aminar Rashid said the move was part of a five-year plan to cut costs and improve productivity as competition heats up and the government relaxes rules on imports of foreign car brands.

Perodua, which counts Japan’s Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd , MBM Resources Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd among its shareholders, makes low priced compact cars

The announcement comes two weeks after national automaker Proton Holdings Bhd said it will buy engine technologies developed by state-owned oil firm Petronas for 63 million ringgit in a bid to broaden its product range. ($1 = 3.0677 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, writing by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
