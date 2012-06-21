FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petronas eyes $5.2 bln investment in North Malay Basin project
June 21, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Petronas eyes $5.2 bln investment in North Malay Basin project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas said on Thursday approximately $5.2 billion will be invested in its North Malay Basin project off the country’s east coast over the next five years.

“The project will commercialise around 1.7 standard trillion cubic feet of gas reserves from the area,” Petronas said in a statement.

The North Malay Basin project is part of Petronas’ plans to enhance the security of gas supply within the Southeast Asian country, the company said. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

