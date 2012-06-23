FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Govt chief sec Mohd Sidek to become Petronas chairman-report
June 23, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Govt chief sec Mohd Sidek to become Petronas chairman-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak has announced Mohd Sidek Hassan will become the next chairman of state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) , local news agency Bernama reported late on Friday.

Mohd Sidek, whose term as chief secretary to the government ends on Saturday, will take over the job soon as several internal matters at Petronas are resolved, Najib was quoted as saying.

Petronas’ president and chief executive officer Shamsul Azhar Abbas currently holds the chairmanship.

“I‘m confident and believe that Tan Sri Mohd Sidek will contribute greatly to (Petronas) and enhance the relationship between Petronas and the government,” Najib said at a dinner honouring Mohd Sidek on Friday night. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

