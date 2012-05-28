FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group reports Q1 net profit of $357 mln
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 28, 2012 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group reports Q1 net profit of $357 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 (Reuters) - Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd, the petrochemicals arm of Malaysia’s state oil company Petronas, said in a stock exchange filing on Monday:

* Q1 ended March 31 net profit dropped 7.7 percent to 1.121 billion Malaysian ringgit from 1.214 billion ringgit a year earlier, partly due to higher tax expenses.

* Revenue rose 0.9 percent to 4.389 billion ringgit.

* Its shares climbed 1.98 percent to 6.7 ringgit on Monday prior to the earnings announcement. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.