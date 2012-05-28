BRIEF-Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group reports Q1 net profit of $357 mln

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 (Reuters) - Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd, the petrochemicals arm of Malaysia’s state oil company Petronas, said in a stock exchange filing on Monday:

* Q1 ended March 31 net profit dropped 7.7 percent to 1.121 billion Malaysian ringgit from 1.214 billion ringgit a year earlier, partly due to higher tax expenses.

* Revenue rose 0.9 percent to 4.389 billion ringgit.

* Its shares climbed 1.98 percent to 6.7 ringgit on Monday prior to the earnings announcement. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)