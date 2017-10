KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd second quarter net profit rose 8.2 percent to 855 million ringgit ($274.96 million) from the same period a year ago on improved operational performance, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

$1 = 3.1095 Malaysian ringgit Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing Yantoultra Ngui