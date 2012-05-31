Malaysia's Petronas posts 61.7 pct Q1 profit rise

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) posted a 61.7 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Thursday, saying the rise was mainly due to higher margins and the company’s sale of its stake in Centrica Plc.

Petronas said its net profit for the three-month period ended March 31, 2012 rose to 20.7 billion ringgit from 12.8 billion ringgit a year ago. Revenue in the three months climbed 14.6 percent to 75.2 billion ringgit year on year. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)