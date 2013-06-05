FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Petronas sees flat earnings in 2013
June 5, 2013

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Petronas sees flat earnings in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Petronas to see flat pre-tax profit this year

* Petronas to restore production from Sudan

* Adds details of profit and production, company comment

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 (Reuters) - Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Malaysia’s state oil firm, expects pre-tax profit of 89 billion ringgit ($28.76 billion) this year, equal to last year, as a lower average oil price offsets a targeted 2 percent rise in production.

“Nothing is going to change,” President and Chief Executive Shamsul Azhar Abbas told reporters on Wednesday.

Petronas said production from Canada and Malaysia presently makes up for a smaller contribution from Sudan, which resumed production in March with output expected to rise to 120,000 barrels a day by mid-2014 from 200 barrels currently.

Production from Sudan, which is estimated by Moody’s Investors Service to account for 7 percent of Petronas’ total hydrocarbon production in 2011, was halted last year on geopolitical concerns.

Petronas posted a 2.4 percent year-on-year drop in its first quarter net profit, as margins were weakened by higher expenses.

Revenue in the quarter climbed to 76.68 billion ringgit from 75.25 billion ringgit in the first quarter of 2012.

The company is trying to secure larger reserves overseas in order to stay profitable and compensate for declining domestic output, completing a C$5.2 billion ($5.3 billion) takeover of Canada’s Progress Energy Resources Corp in December.

“The global economic uncertainties are expected to lead to continued volatility in oil prices and global oil demand, which may affect Petronas’ group performance,” the company said in a statement.

“Despite these challenges and the continued high-cost environment, the board expects the current year performance to be satisfactory”. ($1 = 3.0945 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

