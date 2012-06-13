FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petronas shuts production at platform after fire
#Energy
June 13, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

Petronas shuts production at platform after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad has shut down production at an offshore platform after a fire, the company in a statement late on Tuesday.

The shutdown will continue until a technical assessment is completed, it added.

The fire at Tukau drilling platform B, off the coast of Miri in Sarawak, broke out during maintenance work and was put out 45 minutes later.

Five workers were injured. Two have been discharged while three remain at Miri General Hospital.

“There is no spillage, leakage or explosion,” the company said. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
