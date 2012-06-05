FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Petronas awards LNG project to Technip and Daewoo
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 5, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Petronas awards LNG project to Technip and Daewoo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas has awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) portion of its first commercial floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to a consortium comprising Technip SA and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd.

Petronas said on Monday it has approved plans to build a floating LNG plant offshore in Sarawak state, on Borneo island, and expected the facility to be ready for start-up by the end of 2015.

“It will be moored about 180 kilometres off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak, and is designed to produce 1.2 million tonnes a year of LNG,” Petronas said in a statement on Tuesday.

Once on stream, Petronas said the facility will boost Malaysia’s total LNG production capacity to 26.9 million tonnes a year from 25.7 million currently.

Petronas’ main competitor in the race to bring the first floating LNG plant online is oil major Royal Dutch Shell , which approved its Prelude LNG floating plant last year and has said it intends to bring the plant online by 2017.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.