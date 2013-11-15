FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Petronas awards $3.1 bln in offshore jobs to local firms
November 15, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Petronas awards $3.1 bln in offshore jobs to local firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Malaysia’s state oil firm, has awarded a 13-package, five-year offshore hook-up, commissioning and maintenance services contract worth 10 billion ringgit ($3.12 billion) to six local companies.

The deals, awarded under the Pan Malaysia Integrated Hook-Up & Commissioning and Topside Major Maintenance Contract, mark one of Petronas’ largest service contracts currently in place as it seeks to drive and support growth among local companies.

The companies are Kencana HL Sdn Bhd, Dayang Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Petra Resources Sdn Bhd, PBJV Sdn Bhd, Carimin Engineering Services Sdn Bhd and Sigur Ros Sdn Bhd. The deals are for a period of five years starting from 2013, according to Petronas.

“The award of this major contract is Petronas’ acknowledgment of the capability of local service providers,” said Ramlan A. Malek, Petronas’ vice president of Petroleum Management.

$1 = 3.2055 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Matt Driskill

