Malaysia's Petronas makes higher offer to buy out MISC

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state owned oil and gas firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd said on Friday it raised the offer price to take over shipping firm MISC Bhd to 5.50 ringgit ($1.79)per share from 5.30 ringgit previosly.

The revised offer comes after MISC’s other major shareholder the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) said the original bid was unattractive.

Petronas did not disclose reasons behind the revised offer.

Shares of MISC closed 0.73 percent lower at 5.46 ringgit per share. ($1 = 3.0800 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)