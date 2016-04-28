FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia pilgrimage fund CEO Ismee to be replaced by deputy
#Financials
April 28, 2016

Malaysia pilgrimage fund CEO Ismee to be replaced by deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s pilgrimage fund Lembaga Tabung Haji announced on Thursday that its group managing director and chief executive Ismee Ismail will be handing over his duties to his deputy Johan Abdullah, effective July 1.

Ismee’s departure comes just months after Malaysia’s central bank warned the fund of its slipping reserves, and that it had insufficient reserve levels to pay dividends to its 8 million depositors.

The central bank later stated that Tabung Haji had taken measures to strengthen its risk management practices.

“This handing over by Tan Sri Ismee is in line with TH’s Succession Plan which has been put in place since January 2015,” the fund’s chairman Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said in a statement.

Johan, who joined the fund last year, will take on the role of acting CEO on May 16. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
