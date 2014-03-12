FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia says last sighting of plane possibly off west coast
March 12, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia says last sighting of plane possibly off west coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s military radar detected what could have been the jetliner missing since Saturday in an area in the northern Malacca Strait, hundreds of miles from the spot where the plane dropped off air traffic screens, the air force chief said on Wednesday.

Rodzali Daud told a news conference that the tracking was at 2:15 a.m. local time on Saturday, about 45 minutes after the plane with 239 people on board vanished from air traffic control screens midway between Malaysia’s east coast and Vietnam.

He said the radar tracking was at a point 200 miles (320 miles) northwest of Penang island on Malaysia’s west coast.

Bur Rodzali stressed that the information needed to be corraborated.

