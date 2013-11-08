Malaysia's PNB plans to list $4.7 bln worth of property assets in 2014 -source

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian state-owned fund manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd, or PNB, is planning to list 15 billion ringgit ($4.71 billion) worth of property assets next year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The largest fund manager in the Southeast Asian country is seeking to list assets, including property in Australia and the United Kingdom, as a business trust on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange “to better monetise its assets,” the person said.

“It’s still too early to gauge the IPO size right now,” the person said, declining to be named as the matter is still private.

PNB officials were not immediately available to comment when contacted.

The trust will be Malaysia’s largest real estate entity after its initial public offering, surpassing KLCC Property Holdings Bhd, the largest real estate investment trust, and UEM Sunrise Bhd, the biggest property developer by market capitalisation. ($1 = 3.1845 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)