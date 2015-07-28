FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian media report PM to drop deputy after 1MDB criticism
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysian media report PM to drop deputy after 1MDB criticism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian media reported on Tuesday that Prime Minister Najib Razak has dumped his deputy and four others in a cabinet reshuffle after criticism of his handling of a growing graft scandal at debt-laden state investment fund 1MDB.

The Malaysian Insider news portal reported that Deputy Prime Minister Muhyuddin Yassin would be among those sacked from the cabinet, a day after Najib told Muhyiddin and others to avoid commenting on the scandal.

The fund has debts of more than $11 billion and is being investigated by authorities for financial mismanagement and graft. The firm’s advisory board is chaired by Najib.

Utusan Malaysia Online, another news portal, also reported that Najib was expected to replace some of his top ministers in a reshuffle soon.

A mouthpiece for the ruling United Malays National Organisation party, Utusan said Najib had met Malaysia’s king, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu‘adzam, to present his new cabinet to the head of state, whose role is largely ceremonial.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports immediately and a spokesman for the prime minister’s office declined to comment.

Najib told his deputy and other officials on Monday to stop commenting on a graft scandal at the country’s state investment fund, saying arguments among leaders would erode support for the government. (Reporting by Trinna Leong and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.