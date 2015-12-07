FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's anti-graft agency met donor of funds in PM Najib's account - report
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 7, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's anti-graft agency met donor of funds in PM Najib's account - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency has interviewed the donor behind deposits of 2.6 billion ringgit ($617.3 million) that were placed in Prime Minister Najib Razak’s bank account, the New Straits Times reported on its website on Monday, citing an agency official.

The report comes after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) questioned Najib for two-and-a-half hours on Saturday, in a case that has prompted calls for the prime minister’s resignation.

A graft scandal erupted around Najib in July when the Wall Street Journal reported that investigators focused on state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had found that funds had been transferred into Najib’s personal accounts.

Najib who chairs the 1MDB advisory board, has denied wrongdoing or taking any money for personal gain. The MACC had said earlier that the money was a political donation from an unidentified Middle Eastern benefactor.

MACC’s investigations division director Azam Baki was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying that investigators met the donor recently in the Middle East. He gave no further details on the identity of the donor, the report said.

“Once we have completed our investigation, we will hand over the findings to the Deputy Public Prosecutor, who will decide on the next course of action,” Azam was quoted as saying.

MACC was not immediately available to comment on the report. ($1 = 4.2120 ringgit) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.