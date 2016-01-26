FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Malaysia's attorney-general calls media conference to discuss PM fund probe
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Malaysia's attorney-general calls media conference to discuss PM fund probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s attorney-general called an unscheduled news conference on Tuesday to discuss investigations into the transfer of huge sums of money into Prime Minister Najib Razak’s bank accounts.

The media conference would discuss SRC International, a former subsidiary of heavily indebted state fund 1MDB, and 2.6 billion ringgit ($607 million) that had been transferred into Najib’s personal bank accounts, a statement from the attorney-general’s office said.

Malaysia’s anti-graft agency said it had sent two reports to the attorney-general’s office on its investigations on Dec. 31. ($1 = 4.2830 ringgit) (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Emily Chow; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.