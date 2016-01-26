REFILE-Malaysia's attorney-general calls media conference to discuss PM fund probe

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s attorney-general called an unscheduled news conference on Tuesday to discuss investigations into the transfer of huge sums of money into Prime Minister Najib Razak’s bank accounts.

The media conference would discuss SRC International, a former subsidiary of heavily indebted state fund 1MDB, and 2.6 billion ringgit ($607 million) that had been transferred into Najib’s personal bank accounts, a statement from the attorney-general’s office said.

Malaysia’s anti-graft agency said it had sent two reports to the attorney-general’s office on its investigations on Dec. 31. ($1 = 4.2830 ringgit) (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Emily Chow; Editing by Paul Tait)