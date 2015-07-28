FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian PM Najib sacks deputy as fallout from 1MDB scandal grows
July 28, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysian PM Najib sacks deputy as fallout from 1MDB scandal grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak sacked his deputy in a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday after Muhyiddin Yassin had called on his leader to explain a growing graft scandal at debt-laden state investment fund 1MDB.

Muhyiddin had said at the weekend the ruling coalition could lose the next election if Najib and others did not better manage issues stemming from the scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad , which has debts of more than $11 billion.

Muhyiddin has been replaced by home minister Zahid Hamidi, a right wing politician well liked by members of the United Malays National Organisation party, which has led Malaysian coalition governments since independence in 1957. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau; Editing by Paul Tait)

